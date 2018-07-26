Analysts Set Expectations for Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV’s Q3 2018 Earnings (VLRS)

Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) – Stock analysts at Imperial Capital raised their Q3 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 24th. Imperial Capital analyst M. Derchin now anticipates that the transportation company will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.02. Imperial Capital has a “Inline” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($0.33) EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Get Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV in a research report on Monday, July 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.33.

Shares of VLRS stock opened at $7.12 on Thursday. Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV has a 1 year low of $4.87 and a 1 year high of $14.00. The company has a market cap of $600.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.40 and a beta of -0.04.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 237,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 32,259 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.27% of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV worth $1,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V. provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated a fleet of 69 Airbus narrow-body aircraft, which include 15 Airbus A319s, 44 A320s, and 10 A321s. It operates approximately 302 daily flights on routes that connect 40 cities in Mexico and 22 cities in the United States and Central America.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.