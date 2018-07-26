Analysts Set BT Group plc (BT) Target Price at $316.88

Shares of BT Group plc (NYSE:BT) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $303.57.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut BT Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. ValuEngine cut BT Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded BT Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. UBS Group cut BT Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut BT Group from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get BT Group alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in BT Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in BT Group by 11.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 63,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 6,451 shares in the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. raised its position in BT Group by 42.3% during the first quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 70,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 20,989 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in BT Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,932,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in BT Group by 126.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 323,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,235,000 after purchasing an additional 181,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BT traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.78. 44,770 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 696,656. BT Group has a 12 month low of $13.53 and a 12 month high of $21.16. The stock has a market cap of $29.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99, a P/E/G ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

BT Group (NYSE:BT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. BT Group had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. equities research analysts expect that BT Group will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.711 per share. This is an increase from BT Group’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.68. This represents a yield of 9.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. BT Group’s payout ratio is currently 52.97%.

About BT Group

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

See Also: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for BT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.