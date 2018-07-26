Analysts Set Blackhawk Network Holdings Inc (HAWK) Price Target at $44.75

Shares of Blackhawk Network Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HAWK) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.75.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HAWK. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Blackhawk Network from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Blackhawk Network from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Blackhawk Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Argus cut shares of Blackhawk Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 25th.

Shares of Blackhawk Network stock remained flat at $$45.15 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Blackhawk Network has a 1 year low of $32.60 and a 1 year high of $47.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.30 and a beta of 0.72.

Blackhawk Network (NASDAQ:HAWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.07). Blackhawk Network had a negative return on equity of 21.14% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $193.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.25 million.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Blackhawk Network in the 4th quarter worth about $1,383,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Blackhawk Network by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 251,228 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,954,000 after buying an additional 55,543 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Blackhawk Network by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 496,754 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $17,709,000 after buying an additional 2,484 shares during the period. Kassirer Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Blackhawk Network during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,411,000. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in Blackhawk Network during the 1st quarter valued at about $18,907,000. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackhawk Network Company Profile

Blackhawk Network Holdings, Inc provides a range of prepaid gift, telecom, and debit cards in physical and electronic forms; and related prepaid products and payment services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail, International, and Incentives & Rewards.

