Analysts Offer Predictions for Illinois Tool Works Inc.’s Q3 2018 Earnings (ITW)

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2018 earnings estimates for shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $1.89 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Illinois Tool Works’ Q4 2018 earnings at $1.89 EPS.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $166.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $155.00 to $141.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank set a $151.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $156.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.82.

ITW stock opened at $138.06 on Thursday. Illinois Tool Works has a 52-week low of $134.66 and a 52-week high of $179.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $46.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.24.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 56.74%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tredje AP fonden grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.1% in the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 32,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,121,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 6.3% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 6,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 3.7% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 6.5% in the first quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 88.8% in the first quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. 76.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.34%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

See Also: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.