Analysts Offer Predictions for Halliburton’s Q3 2019 Earnings (HAL)

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q3 2019 earnings estimates for Halliburton in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 23rd. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine anticipates that the oilfield services company will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the quarter.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 0.42%. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on HAL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 target price on Halliburton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Halliburton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Bank of America raised their target price on Halliburton from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Halliburton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.82.

Halliburton stock opened at $39.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $35.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.04. Halliburton has a one year low of $38.18 and a one year high of $57.86.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. CNB Bank increased its holdings in Halliburton by 110.5% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 2,991 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in Halliburton by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,024 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the 1st quarter valued at $147,000. 79.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is 59.02%.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

