Analysts Issue Forecasts for PolyOne Co.’s FY2018 Earnings (POL)

PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PolyOne in a report released on Tuesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $2.50 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.55.

POL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PolyOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. ValuEngine upgraded PolyOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded PolyOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PolyOne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.29.

Shares of PolyOne stock opened at $43.48 on Thursday. PolyOne has a one year low of $34.15 and a one year high of $47.48. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71. PolyOne had a return on equity of 32.92% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $914.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. PolyOne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.67%.

In other news, Director William Howard Powell sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total transaction of $173,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,912.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POL. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PolyOne during the 1st quarter worth about $132,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PolyOne during the 1st quarter worth about $193,000. Intrust Bank NA acquired a new position in shares of PolyOne during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PolyOne by 116.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,456 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 3,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC acquired a new position in shares of PolyOne during the 1st quarter worth about $276,000. 92.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PolyOne

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. The company operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and PolyOne Distribution.

