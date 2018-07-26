Analysts Expect SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (SITE) Will Post Earnings of $1.55 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) to report $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.58 and the lowest is $1.52. SiteOne Landscape Supply reported earnings of $1.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 44.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply will report full-year earnings of $2.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.96 to $2.06. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $2.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for SiteOne Landscape Supply.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.14). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The company had revenue of $371.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis.

SITE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply to $110.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.86.

SiteOne Landscape Supply traded up $0.02, reaching $87.72, on Thursday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company had a trading volume of 254,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,486. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a fifty-two week low of $48.19 and a fifty-two week high of $95.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.65 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.48.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, EVP Pascal Convers sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.73, for a total value of $2,421,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total transaction of $866,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,175,798.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,171 shares of company stock valued at $7,362,928 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 4th quarter valued at about $294,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 5,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation supplies; fertilizer and control products, such as herbicides; landscape accessories; nursery goods outdoor lighting; and ice melt products, as well as hardscapes, including pavers, natural stones, and blocks; turf protection products; grass seed; and turf care equipment and golf course maintenance supplies, as well as value-added consultative services to its customers.

