Analysts Expect Cision Ltd (CISN) to Announce $0.22 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Cision Ltd (NYSE:CISN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.22 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Cision’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.24. Cision reported earnings of $0.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Cision will report full year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.89. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cision.

Cision (NYSE:CISN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $179.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.49 million. Cision had a negative net margin of 15.10% and a positive return on equity of 3.04%. Cision’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on CISN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cision from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Cision in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Cision in a research report on Friday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Cision in a research report on Monday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Cision in a research report on Friday, May 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.18.

In other Cision news, Director L. Dyson Dryden sold 244,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total value of $3,536,709.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Ein sold 110,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total transaction of $1,591,523.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CISN. Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cision in the first quarter worth about $120,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Cision in the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cision in the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Cision in the first quarter worth about $472,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cision in the first quarter worth about $518,000. Institutional investors own 29.91% of the company’s stock.

Cision stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.33. 10,529 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 523,333. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. Cision has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $17.07.

Cision Ltd. provides public relations (PR) software, media distribution, media intelligence, and related professional services worldwide. The company enables public relations and communications professionals to manage, execute, and measure their strategic PR and communications programs. It offers Cision Communications Cloud, an earned media cloud-based platform that brands can use to build relationships with influencers and buyers in order to amplify their marketplace influence; and provides media database that offers access to influencers when planning a campaign, as well as to schedule and record various interactions with contacts.

