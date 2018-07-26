Analysts Expect Caleres Inc (CAL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $708.60 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Caleres Inc (NYSE:CAL) will report $708.60 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Caleres’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $706.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $711.20 million. Caleres reported sales of $676.95 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, September 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Caleres will report full-year sales of $2.80 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.85 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.84 billion to $2.87 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Caleres.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 31st. The textile maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $632.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.99 million. Caleres had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share.

CAL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Caleres in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Caleres from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Caleres in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.17.

Caleres traded up $0.03, reaching $35.01, on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 236,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,202. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.92. Caleres has a 12-month low of $22.39 and a 12-month high of $37.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Caleres’s payout ratio is 12.96%.

In related news, insider Daniel R. Freidman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.70, for a total transaction of $173,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,046 shares in the company, valued at $2,742,896.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas Koch sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 107,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,762,535. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAL. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in Caleres during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Caleres during the first quarter worth about $247,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Caleres during the first quarter worth about $256,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Caleres during the first quarter worth about $292,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Caleres during the first quarter worth about $340,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, Guam, and Italy. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label casual, dress, and athletic footwear products to women, men, and children.

