Analysts Expect Banco Santander Brasil SA (BSBR) to Post $0.21 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Banco Santander Brasil SA (NYSE:BSBR) to announce earnings per share of $0.21 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Banco Santander Brasil’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.18. Banco Santander Brasil reported earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Banco Santander Brasil will report full-year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $1.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Banco Santander Brasil.

Banco Santander Brasil (NYSE:BSBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Banco Santander Brasil had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BSBR. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Banco Santander Brasil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Santander Brasil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Citigroup raised shares of Banco Santander Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Banco Santander Brasil from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Banco Santander Brasil from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banco Santander Brasil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of Banco Santander Brasil traded down $0.27, reaching $9.35, during midday trading on Thursday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The stock had a trading volume of 1,945,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,479,239. Banco Santander Brasil has a one year low of $7.20 and a one year high of $12.11. The company has a market cap of $33.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 6th will be given a $0.0423 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 5th. Banco Santander Brasil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.92%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander Brasil in the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander Brasil during the 1st quarter worth about $198,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander Brasil by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 115,133 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 51,761 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander Brasil by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 163,069 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,960,000 after buying an additional 6,035 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander Brasil by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 180,214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 66,826 shares during the period. 1.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Banco Santander Brasil Company Profile

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA provides banking products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. It offers savings and investment products, annuities, loans and advances, mortgage loans, credit cards, pension plans, and social securities, as well as leasing and foreign exchange services.

