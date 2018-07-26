Analysts Anticipate Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. Common Stock (TGP) Will Post Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. Common Stock (NYSE:TGP) will announce $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. Common Stock’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.32. Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. Common Stock reported earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. Common Stock will report full year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $1.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $2.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. Common Stock.

Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. Common Stock (NYSE:TGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 17th. The shipping company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $109.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.21 million. Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. Common Stock had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 6.08%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TGP. ValuEngine downgraded Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. TheStreet downgraded Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. Common Stock from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. Common Stock from $19.00 to $17.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.70.

Shares of TGP stock opened at $16.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.15. Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. Common Stock has a one year low of $15.80 and a one year high of $21.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 3rd will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. Common Stock’s payout ratio is 56.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. Common Stock in the 4th quarter valued at $1,453,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. Common Stock by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 169,935 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after purchasing an additional 32,468 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. Common Stock by 3,665.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 45,182 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 43,982 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. Common Stock in the 4th quarter valued at $895,000. Finally, Gator Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. Common Stock in the 1st quarter valued at $364,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

About Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. Common Stock

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas (LNG), liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), and crude oil worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Liquefied Gas and Conventional Tanker. It transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

