Analysts Anticipate Intelsat SA (I) to Post -$0.52 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Intelsat SA (NYSE:I) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.52) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Intelsat’s earnings. Intelsat reported earnings of ($0.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 160%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intelsat will report full-year earnings of ($1.32) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.17) to ($0.46). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.52) to ($0.96). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Intelsat.

Intelsat (NYSE:I) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $543.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.47 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on I. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Intelsat in a research report on Friday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Intelsat from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Intelsat from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intelsat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.61.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of I. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Intelsat by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 419,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 109,447 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Intelsat by 77.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,055,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 461,155 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Intelsat by 148.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 85,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 51,046 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Intelsat by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 153,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 58,714 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Intelsat during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Institutional investors own 36.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intelsat opened at $19.84 on Monday, according to Marketbeat. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.56, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Intelsat has a 52 week low of $2.44 and a 52 week high of $21.48.

Intelsat Company Profile

Intelsat SA, through its subsidiaries, provides satellite communications services worldwide. The company offers a range of communications services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications in the air and on the seas, multinational corporations, and Internet service providers; and commercial satellite communication services to the U.S.

