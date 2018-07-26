Analysts Anticipate EQT Midstream Partners LP (EQM) to Post $1.38 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that EQT Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:EQM) will report $1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for EQT Midstream Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.67 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.13. EQT Midstream Partners reported earnings per share of $1.27 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EQT Midstream Partners will report full-year earnings of $5.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.93 to $7.05. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.26 to $9.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for EQT Midstream Partners.

Get EQT Midstream Partners alerts:

EQT Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The pipeline company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.19. EQT Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 26.35% and a net margin of 65.11%. The business had revenue of $232.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.38 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on EQT Midstream Partners in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised EQT Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on EQT Midstream Partners from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on EQT Midstream Partners from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded EQT Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.18.

NYSE:EQM traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $54.11. The stock had a trading volume of 989,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,397. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. EQT Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $49.95 and a 12-month high of $77.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.92.

In related news, Director Michael A. Bryson purchased 1,000 shares of EQT Midstream Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.53 per share, for a total transaction of $55,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,175 shares in the company, valued at $65,247.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQM. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of EQT Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at $157,000. Ostrum Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of EQT Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at $241,000. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its position in shares of EQT Midstream Partners by 26.5% in the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 4,373 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EQT Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of EQT Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $307,000. Institutional investors own 69.12% of the company’s stock.

About EQT Midstream Partners

EQT Midstream Partners, LP provides natural gas gathering, transmission, and storage services in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. The company also owned approximately 300 miles of high pressure gathering lines and 1,500 miles of federal energy regulatory commission (FERC) regulated low pressure gathering lines; and approximately 950 miles of FERC regulated interstate pipelines.

Featured Story: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EQT Midstream Partners (EQM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.