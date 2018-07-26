Analysts Anticipate Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp (ADMP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.14 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:ADMP) will report sales of $4.14 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Adamis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.75 million. Adamis Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $3.81 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Adamis Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $18.48 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.85 million to $21.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $32.28 million per share, with estimates ranging from $22.32 million to $47.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Adamis Pharmaceuticals.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06). Adamis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 207.24% and a negative return on equity of 71.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 million.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ADMP shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.40.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals traded up $0.02, reaching $3.75, on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. 337,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 682,219. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.35 and a 52-week high of $5.85. The company has a market capitalization of $125.21 million, a PE ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADMP. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 1,050.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,182 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 25,732 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 50.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 139,536 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 46,924 shares in the last quarter. 10.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy and respiratory disease in the United States. The company's specialty pharmaceutical product candidates comprise Symjepi (epinephrine) Injection pre-filled syringe (PFS) for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis.

