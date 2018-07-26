Amphenol (APH) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.91-0.93 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.91. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.98-2.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.95 billion.Amphenol also updated its FY18 guidance to $3.57-3.61 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Amphenol from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amphenol from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine raised Amphenol from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Amphenol from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Amphenol has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $95.00.

APH traded up $2.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $95.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,156. Amphenol has a 52 week low of $74.03 and a 52 week high of $93.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $26.79 billion, a PE ratio of 30.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.85.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 26.65% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Amphenol will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 25th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the electronics maker to buy up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, bus bars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

