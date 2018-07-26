Amgen (AMGN) Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.20

Media headlines about Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Amgen earned a news impact score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the medical research company an impact score of 46.8037545357061 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Amgen opened at $193.04 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Amgen has a 1 year low of $163.31 and a 1 year high of $201.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.38.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 35.80%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.15 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Amgen will post 13.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on AMGN shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Cann restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Mizuho set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $204.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.98.

In other Amgen news, EVP Sean E. Harper sold 1,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.27, for a total transaction of $281,011.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 4,575 shares of company stock valued at $844,972 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, nephrology, and neuroscience. The company's products include Evenity to treat osteoporosis in postmenopausal women; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha to treat coronary diseases; Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Parsabiv to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism (sHPT); and Aimovig for the prevention of migraine.

