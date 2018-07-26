Amgen (AMGN) Price Target Raised to $210.00 at Piper Jaffray Companies

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies to $210.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.22% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AMGN. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Mizuho set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, Cann reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.03.

Shares of AMGN stock traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $194.05. 2,825,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,964,490. The company has a market capitalization of $126.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.88. Amgen has a 52 week low of $163.31 and a 52 week high of $201.23.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.31. Amgen had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 35.80%. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.27 EPS. Amgen’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen will post 13.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Sean E. Harper sold 1,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.10, for a total value of $265,502.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 4,575 shares of company stock valued at $844,972 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 27,457 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,068,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 2,603 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 65,971 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,178,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 3,985 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wayne Hummer Investments L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Wayne Hummer Investments L.L.C. now owns 2,614 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, nephrology, and neuroscience. The company's products include Evenity to treat osteoporosis in postmenopausal women; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha to treat coronary diseases; Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Parsabiv to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism (sHPT); and Aimovig for the prevention of migraine.

