Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) Stake Raised by Security National Bank

Security National Bank lifted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,358 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,561 shares during the quarter. Security National Bank owned approximately 0.11% of Ameris Bancorp worth $2,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABCB. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $116,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $124,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

ABCB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Ameris Bancorp from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

In other Ameris Bancorp news, Director Robert Dale Ezzell sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.60, for a total transaction of $384,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,854,895.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Ameris Bancorp traded up $0.75, hitting $50.65, during trading on Thursday, according to Marketbeat. 11,666 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,367. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 1.22. Ameris Bancorp has a 1 year low of $41.05 and a 1 year high of $59.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 16.13%.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, Small Business Administration Division, and Premium Finance Division.

