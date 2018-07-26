American Tower Corp (AMT) Shares Bought by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,965 shares during the quarter. American Tower accounts for about 0.8% of First Mercantile Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in American Tower by 0.3% in the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 110,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,977,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,439,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 5.8% during the second quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 4.6% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 10,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 5.1% during the second quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

American Tower traded up $1.17, reaching $144.11, during mid-day trading on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. 39,197 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,842,873. The firm has a market cap of $62.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.77. American Tower Corp has a 1-year low of $130.37 and a 1-year high of $155.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($1.05). The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 17.51%. American Tower’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Corp will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 19th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 18th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 48.28%.

In related news, Chairman James D. Taiclet, Jr. sold 43,843 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $6,254,642.38. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 223,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,845,563.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 131,529 shares of company stock worth $18,287,354. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Tower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. ValuEngine lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price target on shares of American Tower in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on American Tower from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Tower currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.29.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 160,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the ?Earnings Materials? and ?Company & Industry Resources? sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

