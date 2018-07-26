American River Bankshares (AMRB) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a $18.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.29% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “American River Bankshares is the parent company of American River Bank, a regional bank in Northern California with 10 full service branches in Sacramento, Sonoma, Placer and Amador Counties as well as two loan production offices in the San Francisco Bay Area. The Bank specializes in giving business owners more REACH by offering financial expertise and exceptional service to complement a full suite of banking products and lending solutions such as secured and unsecured lines of credit, commercial real estate loans, equipment financing, payroll and merchant card services. For more information, call (800) 544-0545 or visit AmericanRiverBank.com. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded American River Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. FIG Partners raised American River Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American River Bankshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Shares of American River Bankshares opened at $15.75 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat.com . The company has a market capitalization of $92.33 million, a P/E ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 0.27. American River Bankshares has a 12-month low of $12.21 and a 12-month high of $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $5.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 million. American River Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 14.98%. research analysts forecast that American River Bankshares will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO David E. Ritchie, Jr. purchased 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.54 per share, for a total transaction of $69,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,387 shares in the company, valued at $254,653.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David E. Ritchie, Jr. purchased 2,449 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.57 per share, for a total transaction of $38,130.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,723.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 9,203 shares of company stock worth $143,335 in the last ninety days. 10.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMRB. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of American River Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at $278,000. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of American River Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at $1,905,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of American River Bankshares by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 369,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of American River Bankshares by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 264,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

American River Bankshares Company Profile

American River Bankshares operates as the holding company for American River Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to small and middle-market businesses, and individuals in California, the United States. The company accepts checking and savings deposits; and offers money market deposit accounts and certificates of deposit.

