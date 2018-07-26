American Assets Trust, Inc Forecasted to Earn Q2 2018 Earnings of $0.52 Per Share (AAT)

American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of American Assets Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 23rd. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for American Assets Trust’s Q3 2018 earnings at $0.50 EPS and Q4 2018 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AAT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Assets Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American Assets Trust from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Assets Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.20.

American Assets Trust opened at $37.45 on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. American Assets Trust has a twelve month low of $30.62 and a twelve month high of $41.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.41.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.16). American Assets Trust had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 2.52%. The company had revenue of $80.73 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 56.25%.

In other American Assets Trust news, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 44,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,526,668.47. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 47,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.90 per share, for a total transaction of $1,659,913.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 187,500 shares of company stock worth $6,577,567. Company insiders own 34.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in American Assets Trust by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,288,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,110,000 after purchasing an additional 126,074 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,639,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,786,000 after buying an additional 453,679 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 175.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,050,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,097,000 after buying an additional 668,669 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,004,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,556,000 after buying an additional 159,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 953,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,841,000 after buying an additional 32,259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.23% of the company’s stock.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier retail, office and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

