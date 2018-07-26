American Airlines Group (AAL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The airline reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $11.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.67 billion. American Airlines Group had a return on equity of 92.63% and a net margin of 4.35%. American Airlines Group’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share.

Shares of American Airlines Group traded up $1.83, reaching $40.02, during mid-day trading on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 12,817,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,825,210. American Airlines Group has a 12-month low of $35.64 and a 12-month high of $59.08. The stock has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -21.56.

In related news, President Robert D. Isom, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 646,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,079,225. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAL. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 353.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,100,366 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $57,176,000 after acquiring an additional 857,759 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,046,392 shares of the airline’s stock worth $210,250,000 after buying an additional 287,400 shares during the last quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group in the 1st quarter worth about $10,358,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 175.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 278,392 shares of the airline’s stock worth $14,437,000 after buying an additional 177,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group in the 1st quarter worth about $6,725,000. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on AAL. BidaskClub cut American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Imperial Capital dropped their price target on American Airlines Group from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays dropped their price target on American Airlines Group from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on American Airlines Group from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.60.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a mainline fleet of 948 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, and Phoenix, as well as in Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

