America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (AMX) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

AMX has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank began coverage on America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L in a report on Monday, June 25th. They set a hold rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of NYSE AMX opened at $17.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L has a one year low of $14.85 and a one year high of $19.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.51.

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $13.57 billion during the quarter. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 4.72%. equities analysts forecast that America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 18,506 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 345,880 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,762,000 after buying an additional 14,900 shares during the last quarter. James Hambro & Partners bought a new stake in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L during the 2nd quarter worth $124,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L during the 1st quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 208.0% during the 1st quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 50,517 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 34,117 shares during the last quarter. 7.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L Company Profile

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Mexico and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and data center, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients, as well as residential broadband services.

