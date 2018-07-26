Amalgamated Bank Sells 5,409 Shares of Iron Mountain Inc (IRM)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,409 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $2,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MANA Advisors LLC bought a new position in Iron Mountain during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IRM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.83.

Iron Mountain opened at $35.35 on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Iron Mountain Inc has a 12 month low of $30.78 and a 12 month high of $41.53. The company has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Iron Mountain Inc will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be paid a $0.5875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 14th. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.65%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 110.33%.

In other news, Director Clark H. Bailey sold 9,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total value of $319,967.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 160,855 shares in the company, valued at $5,557,540.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $61,686.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,323.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in over 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

