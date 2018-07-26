Amalgamated Bank Has $1.99 Million Position in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (HST)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 94,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,360 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts were worth $1,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HST. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Host Hotels and Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $432,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in Host Hotels and Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Host Hotels and Resorts by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 336,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,678,000 after purchasing an additional 23,585 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its position in Host Hotels and Resorts by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 71,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 11,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Host Hotels and Resorts by 289.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 30,796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth A. Abdoo sold 33,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $689,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 247,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,140,376.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian G. Macnamara sold 16,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $322,825.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,620.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,312 shares of company stock valued at $1,304,804 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on HST. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Host Hotels and Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Sunday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Host Hotels and Resorts in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Host Hotels and Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. ValuEngine lowered Host Hotels and Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Host Hotels and Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.87.

Shares of Host Hotels and Resorts opened at $21.05 on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a 52-week low of $17.26 and a 52-week high of $22.47. The company has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). Host Hotels and Resorts had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 12.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. Host Hotels and Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.34%.

About Host Hotels and Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 and Fortune 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 90 properties in the United States and six properties internationally totaling approximately 53,000 rooms.

