Amalgamated Bank Acquires 2,109 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (DXCM)

Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,404 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its stake in DexCom by 10.8% in the second quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 23,525 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in DexCom in the second quarter valued at $2,944,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in DexCom by 5.3% in the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 292,755 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,806,000 after purchasing an additional 14,636 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its stake in DexCom by 4.1% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 12,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in DexCom by 32.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,410 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the period.

Shares of DexCom opened at $103.71 on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $42.62 and a one year high of $105.46. The company has a quick ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -179.00 and a beta of 0.01.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The medical device company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.32). DexCom had a negative net margin of 4.30% and a negative return on equity of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $184.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.49) earnings per share. DexCom’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other DexCom news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 17,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $1,454,960.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 366,635 shares in the company, valued at $30,932,994.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jay S. Skyler sold 31,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.11, for a total transaction of $2,677,901.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,505.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 216,787 shares of company stock valued at $19,902,705 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DXCM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of DexCom in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of DexCom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of DexCom to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on shares of DexCom to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.21.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G5 mobile continuous glucose monitoring system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

