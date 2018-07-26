Altra Industrial Motion (AIMC) Issues FY18 Earnings Guidance

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) issued an update on its FY18 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.45-2.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $920-935 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $936.33 million.

Shares of Altra Industrial Motion traded up $0.80, reaching $45.45, during trading hours on Thursday, according to MarketBeat.com. The stock had a trading volume of 272,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,331. Altra Industrial Motion has a 12 month low of $40.45 and a 12 month high of $53.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $237.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Altra Industrial Motion’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Altra Industrial Motion will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 14th. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is 33.17%.

AIMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Altra Industrial Motion from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.60.

In related news, Director James H. Woodward, Jr. sold 13,523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total value of $579,460.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,998 shares in the company, valued at $514,114.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd Patriacca sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $32,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,223 shares of company stock valued at $784,021 over the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets mechanical power transmission components worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Couplings, Clutches and Brakes; Electromagnetic Clutches and Brakes; and Gearing. It offers coupling products under the Ameridrives, Bibby, Lamiflex, TB Wood's, Huco Dynatork, Guardian, and Stromag brands for food processing, oil and gas, power generation, material handling, medical, metals, mining, and mobile off-highway markets; and heavy duty clutches and brakes under the Wichita Clutch, Twiflex, Industrial Clutch, Svendborg Brakes, and Stromag brands for use in metal forming, oil and gas drilling platforms, mining, material handling, marine, and wind turbine applications.

