Alps Advisors Inc. Purchases 691,450 Shares of EnLink Midstream Partners LP (ENLK)

Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of EnLink Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENLK) by 5.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,690,156 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 691,450 shares during the quarter. EnLink Midstream Partners comprises about 1.3% of Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in EnLink Midstream Partners were worth $210,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Conning Inc. lifted its position in shares of EnLink Midstream Partners by 7.2% during the second quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 141,282 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 9,468 shares in the last quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth $1,075,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth $208,000. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EnLink Midstream Partners by 11.4% during the second quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 7,166,906 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $111,302,000 after purchasing an additional 735,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth $171,000. 41.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ENLK opened at $16.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 545.33 and a beta of 2.22. EnLink Midstream Partners LP has a 12-month low of $12.75 and a 12-month high of $18.58.

EnLink Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. EnLink Midstream Partners had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 4.52%. The business’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that EnLink Midstream Partners LP will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, July 30th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 27th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.54%. EnLink Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,200.00%.

In related news, CAO Susan J. Mcaden sold 14,929 shares of EnLink Midstream Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.29, for a total value of $243,193.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,464 shares in the company, valued at $447,388.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ENLK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EnLink Midstream Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. US Capital Advisors restated a “hold” rating on shares of EnLink Midstream Partners in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of EnLink Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $18.00 price target on shares of EnLink Midstream Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EnLink Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.71.

EnLink Midstream Partners Company Profile

EnLink Midstream Partners, LP, through its subsidiary, EnLink Midstream Operating, LP, provides midstream energy services. It operates through Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Crude and Condensate, and Corporate segments. The company provides gathering, transmission, processing, fractionation, storage, condensate stabilization, brine, and marketing services to producers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGL), crude oil, and condensate.

