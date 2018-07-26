Alps Advisors Inc. Has $817.17 Million Position in Williams Partners LP (WPZ)

Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Williams Partners LP (NYSE:WPZ) by 5.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,071,970 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,076,470 shares during the quarter. Williams Partners makes up approximately 5.2% of Alps Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Williams Partners were worth $817,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Williams Partners by 1.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 221,211 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Williams Partners by 27.5% during the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,732 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Williams Partners by 1.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 241,228 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Williams Partners by 0.4% during the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 786,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,068,000 after acquiring an additional 2,821 shares during the period. 21.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Williams Partners alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Williams Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Barclays set a $46.00 target price on shares of Williams Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 19th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Williams Partners in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Williams Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $41.00 target price on shares of Williams Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Williams Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.43.

Shares of Williams Partners opened at $44.40 on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a market cap of $42.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.17. Williams Partners LP has a 52-week low of $32.74 and a 52-week high of $44.56.

Williams Partners (NYSE:WPZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Williams Partners had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 5.42%. sell-side analysts anticipate that Williams Partners LP will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.629 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%. This is a positive change from Williams Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 2nd. Williams Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 149.09%.

About Williams Partners

Williams Partners L.P. operates as an energy infrastructure company. It operates through Northeast G&P, Atlantic-Gulf, and West segments. The Northeast G&P segment engages in natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and NGL fractionation businesses in the Marcellus and Utica shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

Read More: Diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams Partners LP (NYSE:WPZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.