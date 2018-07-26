Alps Advisors Inc. Has $51.87 Million Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (OXY)

Alps Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 704,114 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 70,082 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $51,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OXY. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $112,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $114,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $141,000. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 367.1% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,971 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 192.2% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,580 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum opened at $84.33 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $58.44 and a 12-month high of $87.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.14 billion, a PE ratio of 94.75, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.61.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.21. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 346.07%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on OXY shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 9th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.20.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

