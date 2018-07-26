Alphabet Inc Class C’s (GOOG) $1,205.50 Rating Reiterated at Macquarie

Macquarie reaffirmed their $1,205.50 rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C (NASDAQ:GOOG) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on GOOG. Vetr raised shares of Alphabet Inc Class C from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $1,197.56 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Pivotal Research lowered their price target on Alphabet Inc Class C from $1,110.00 to $1,040.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Alphabet Inc Class C from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $1,205.72.

Alphabet Inc Class C stock opened at $1,263.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a current ratio of 4.15. The firm has a market cap of $867.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.43 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc Class C has a one year low of $903.40 and a one year high of $1,266.00.

Alphabet Inc Class C (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $11.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.66 by $2.09. The firm had revenue of $32.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. Alphabet Inc Class C had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.01 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc Class C will post 53.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet Inc Class C news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,198.47, for a total transaction of $11,984,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 574 shares in the company, valued at $687,921.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 24 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,100.00, for a total transaction of $26,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,057,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 76,956 shares of company stock valued at $86,985,124. 13.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc Class C by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 100 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Smart Portfolios LLC bought a new position in Alphabet Inc Class C during the first quarter worth about $103,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet Inc Class C during the first quarter worth about $107,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet Inc Class C during the first quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Price Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet Inc Class C during the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.17% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet Inc Class C

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

