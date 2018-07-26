Alphabet Inc Class C (GOOG) Rating Reiterated by Robert W. Baird

Alphabet Inc Class C (NASDAQ:GOOG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Robert W. Baird in a report released on Tuesday.

GOOG has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Alphabet Inc Class C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C from $1,245.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Vetr upgraded shares of Alphabet Inc Class C from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,197.56 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,205.72.

Get Alphabet Inc Class C alerts:

GOOG opened at $1,251.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $867.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.43 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc Class C has a fifty-two week low of $903.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1,266.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Alphabet Inc Class C (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $11.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.66 by $2.09. The firm had revenue of $32.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. Alphabet Inc Class C had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 18.24%. Alphabet Inc Class C’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.01 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc Class C will post 53.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 37 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,028.10, for a total value of $38,039.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,854 shares in the company, valued at $1,906,097.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Amie Thuener O’toole sold 78 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,028.10, for a total transaction of $80,191.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,956 shares of company stock worth $86,985,124 in the last 90 days. 13.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc Class C by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,071,440 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,677,721,000 after purchasing an additional 352,952 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc Class C by 132,719.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 18,679,702 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,680,000 after purchasing an additional 18,665,638 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc Class C by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,357,642 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,506,398,000 after purchasing an additional 105,985 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc Class C by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,228,459 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,378,260,000 after purchasing an additional 23,200 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc Class C by 684.2% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,114,849 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,182,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.17% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc Class C Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Read More: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Inc Class C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet Inc Class C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.