Alphabet Inc Class C (GOOG) Position Cut by Leisure Capital Management

Leisure Capital Management lowered its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc Class C (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 17.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 780 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Alphabet Inc Class C were worth $805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its position in Alphabet Inc Class C by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 100 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet Inc Class C during the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet Inc Class C during the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Price Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet Inc Class C during the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet Inc Class C during the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. Institutional investors own 34.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet Inc Class C opened at $1,263.70 on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Alphabet Inc Class C has a 1 year low of $903.40 and a 1 year high of $1,266.00. The stock has a market cap of $837.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.43 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Alphabet Inc Class C (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $11.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.66 by $2.09. Alphabet Inc Class C had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $32.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

GOOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered Alphabet Inc Class C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Cowen boosted their price target on Alphabet Inc Class C from $1,245.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet Inc Class C has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,205.72.

In other Alphabet Inc Class C news, VP Amie Thuener O’toole sold 78 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,028.10, for a total transaction of $80,191.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,902.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 37 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,028.10, for a total value of $38,039.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,906,097.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,956 shares of company stock worth $86,985,124 over the last ninety days. 13.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

