Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (MDRX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.70.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd.

Shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions traded up $0.18, reaching $12.28, on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 22,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,175,870. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $10.78 and a fifty-two week high of $16.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.25.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a positive return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $518.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, EVP Brian Farley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total value of $61,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 247,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,029,040.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Richard J. Poulton sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total transaction of $186,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $165,000. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000.

About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records, connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions.

