ALLIANZGI cnv &/COM (CBH) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Report Shows

Press coverage about ALLIANZGI cnv &/COM (NYSE:CBH) has been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, according to Accern. Accern rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. ALLIANZGI cnv &/COM earned a news sentiment score of 0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the company an impact score of 47.7389747888044 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

NYSE CBH traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,952. ALLIANZGI cnv &/COM has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $10.25.

Get ALLIANZGI cnv &/COM alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 12th will be issued a $0.046 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 11th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%.

There is no company description available for AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund.

Recommended Story: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for ALLIANZGI cnv &/COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALLIANZGI cnv &/COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.