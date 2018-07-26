Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $4.98 Million Position in Spartan Motors Inc (SPAR)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Spartan Motors Inc (NASDAQ:SPAR) by 35.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 289,328 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,085 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Spartan Motors were worth $4,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Spartan Motors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $179,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Spartan Motors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Spartan Motors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new position in Spartan Motors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Spartan Motors by 161.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 9,206 shares in the last quarter. 68.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Spartan Motors alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SPAR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Spartan Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. BidaskClub raised Spartan Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Spartan Motors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Shares of SPAR opened at $15.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $529.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Spartan Motors Inc has a 1-year low of $8.55 and a 1-year high of $19.45.

Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $173.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.51 million. Spartan Motors had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Spartan Motors Inc will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Spartan Motors news, VP Thomas Kivell sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total transaction of $120,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 84,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,364,974.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 5,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total transaction of $89,305.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,113,603.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,799 shares of company stock valued at $965,492. Company insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

About Spartan Motors

Spartan Motors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engineers, manufactures, and sells heavy-duty and purpose-built specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Fleet Vehicles and Services, Emergency Response Vehicles, and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles.

Recommended Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spartan Motors Inc (NASDAQ:SPAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Spartan Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spartan Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.