Allianz Asset Management GmbH Acquires 69,979 Shares of Michael Kors Holdings Ltd (KORS)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Michael Kors Holdings Ltd (NYSE:KORS) by 1,220.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,712 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,979 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Michael Kors were worth $4,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global X Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Michael Kors by 23.0% during the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 5,040 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Michael Kors by 25.0% during the first quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Michael Kors by 66.8% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Michael Kors by 2.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,036 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock worth $2,672,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its holdings in shares of Michael Kors by 3.9% during the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 36,041 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock worth $2,237,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Michael Kors alerts:

KORS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Michael Kors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $66.20 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Michael Kors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Michael Kors from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Michael Kors from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Nomura set a $80.00 price target on shares of Michael Kors and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.63.

KORS opened at $68.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.31. Michael Kors Holdings Ltd has a 1 year low of $34.65 and a 1 year high of $70.00.

Michael Kors (NYSE:KORS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 30th. The lifestyle brand reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Michael Kors had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 37.39%. Michael Kors’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Michael Kors Holdings Ltd will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Michael Kors news, SVP Krista A. Mcdonough sold 12,100 shares of Michael Kors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total transaction of $794,607.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,819.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John D. Idol sold 150,000 shares of Michael Kors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total transaction of $10,230,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 537,546 shares in the company, valued at $36,660,637.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 468,197 shares of company stock worth $31,860,254. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Michael Kors

Michael Kors Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

Recommended Story: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KORS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Michael Kors Holdings Ltd (NYSE:KORS).

Receive News & Ratings for Michael Kors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Michael Kors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.