Alliant Energy (LNT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Alliant Energy to post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Alliant Energy has set its FY18 guidance at $2.04-2.18 EPS.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $916.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.69 million. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 14.17%. Alliant Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Alliant Energy to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Alliant Energy opened at $42.12 on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Alliant Energy has a 12-month low of $36.84 and a 12-month high of $45.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 30th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.43%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LNT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alliant Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. ValuEngine raised Alliant Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Howard Weil started coverage on Alliant Energy in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.71.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

