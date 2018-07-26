Alliance Data Systems (ADS) Getting Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Accern Reports

Press coverage about Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Alliance Data Systems earned a daily sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the business services provider an impact score of 46.5398254314964 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $261.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alliance Data Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $262.88.

Alliance Data Systems stock opened at $236.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.38, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 23.57. Alliance Data Systems has a 1 year low of $192.02 and a 1 year high of $278.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.78.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.64 by $0.37. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 59.18%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Alliance Data Systems will post 21.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 14th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 13th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is currently 12.47%.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $201.27 per share, with a total value of $25,158,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Valueact Capital Master Fund, acquired 202,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $201.80 per share, for a total transaction of $40,884,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 330,246 shares of company stock worth $66,585,860. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

