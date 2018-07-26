Alan H. Auerbach Sells 12,520 Shares of Puma Biotechnology Inc (PBYI) Stock

Puma Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:PBYI) CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 12,520 shares of Puma Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Friday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $651,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,179,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,311,172. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:PBYI opened at $49.95 on Thursday. Puma Biotechnology Inc has a 52 week low of $47.00 and a 52 week high of $136.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 0.12.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $66.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.16) EPS. research analysts predict that Puma Biotechnology Inc will post -3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PBYI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Puma Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $106.00 target price on Puma Biotechnology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Puma Biotechnology from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Puma Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Puma Biotechnology from $146.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PBYI. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 391.1% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,281,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,180,000 after buying an additional 1,020,265 shares during the period. venBio Select Advisor LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at $56,166,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 5,349.6% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 306,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 301,180 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 1,095,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,556,000 after buying an additional 182,039 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 384,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,763,000 after buying an additional 125,815 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States. Its drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 neratinib (intravenous)).

