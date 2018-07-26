Akzo Nobel (AKZOY) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research report on Monday, June 4th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a report on Thursday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akzo Nobel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

Akzo Nobel stock opened at $30.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $23.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.05. Akzo Nobel has a one year low of $28.13 and a one year high of $33.39.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter. Akzo Nobel had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 7.79%. sell-side analysts predict that Akzo Nobel will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Akzo Nobel

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings segments. It provides decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; mixing machines, color concepts, and training courses for the building and renovation industry; and specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials.

