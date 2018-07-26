Airbus (AIR) Given a €125.00 Price Target at Commerzbank

Airbus (EPA:AIR) has been assigned a €125.00 ($147.06) price target by analysts at Commerzbank in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Commerzbank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 30.21% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AIR. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Citigroup set a €134.00 ($157.65) target price on Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €133.00 ($156.47) target price on Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a €107.00 ($125.88) target price on Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €112.53 ($132.38).

Airbus opened at €96.00 ($112.94) on Thursday, according to MarketBeat. Airbus has a fifty-two week low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a fifty-two week high of €99.97 ($117.61).

Airbus SE, through its subsidiaries, provides aeronautics, space, and related products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Airbus Commercial Aircraft, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus Commercial Aircraft segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

