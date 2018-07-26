Air Products & Chemicals (APD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.11, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. Air Products & Chemicals updated its Q4 guidance to $1.95-2.00 EPS.

NYSE:APD traded up $4.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $161.94. 61,465 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 955,054. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.89. Air Products & Chemicals has a fifty-two week low of $141.88 and a fifty-two week high of $175.17. The company has a market cap of $34.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.20.

Get Air Products & Chemicals alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 28th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.73%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Scholtz & Company LLC boosted its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 22,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,620,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 82,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,166,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 8,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

APD has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $181.00 price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.47.

About Air Products & Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, electronics and performance materials, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including metals, glass, chemical processing, electronics, energy production and refining, food processing, metallurgical, medical, and general manufacturing.

See Also: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products & Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products & Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.