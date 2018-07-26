Air China (AIRYY) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Air China from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Air China from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Air China from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 29th.

OTCMKTS:AIRYY remained flat at $$18.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,158. Air China has a twelve month low of $16.33 and a twelve month high of $32.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.78.

Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter. equities analysts anticipate that Air China will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Air China Company Profile

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, North America, Japan, Korea, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Airline Operations and Other Operations segments.

