Air China (AIRYY) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Air China from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Air China from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Air China from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 29th.
OTCMKTS:AIRYY remained flat at $$18.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,158. Air China has a twelve month low of $16.33 and a twelve month high of $32.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.78.
Air China Company Profile
Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, North America, Japan, Korea, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Airline Operations and Other Operations segments.
