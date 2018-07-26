Aimia Inc (AIM) Insider Sells C$45,828.00 in Stock

Aimia Inc (TSE:AIM) insider Mittleman Investment Managemen sold 17,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.68, for a total value of C$45,828.00.

Mittleman Investment Managemen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 19th, Mittleman Investment Managemen sold 5,500 shares of Aimia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.77, for a total value of C$9,735.00.

On Tuesday, July 10th, Mittleman Investment Managemen sold 325 shares of Aimia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.82, for a total value of C$591.50.

On Wednesday, June 20th, Mittleman Investment Managemen purchased 910 shares of Aimia stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,547.00.

On Thursday, June 14th, Mittleman Investment Managemen purchased 295,800 shares of Aimia stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$724,710.00.

On Tuesday, June 12th, Mittleman Investment Managemen purchased 12,200 shares of Aimia stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.96 per share, for a total transaction of C$23,912.00.

On Thursday, May 24th, Mittleman Investment Managemen sold 11,500 shares of Aimia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.69, for a total value of C$19,435.00.

On Monday, May 7th, Mittleman Investment Managemen purchased 32,200 shares of Aimia stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,232.00.

On Tuesday, May 1st, Mittleman Investment Managemen purchased 60,000 shares of Aimia stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.63 per share, for a total transaction of C$97,800.00.

On Thursday, May 3rd, Mittleman Investment Managemen purchased 27,000 shares of Aimia stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$42,390.00.

Shares of TSE AIM traded up C$0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$3.44. The stock had a trading volume of 3,413,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,727. Aimia Inc has a 1-year low of C$1.40 and a 1-year high of C$4.33.

Aimia (TSE:AIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$406.00 million during the quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AIM shares. Industrial Alliance Securities set a C$3.25 price objective on Aimia and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Aimia from C$2.00 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Aimia from C$3.50 to C$4.30 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Aimia from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “c$2.59” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Aimia in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$3.38.

Aimia Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a data-driven marketing and loyalty analytics company worldwide. It operates through Coalitions, and Insights & Loyalty Solutions segments. The company owns and operates the Aeroplan Program, a coalition loyalty program in Canada, as well as non-platform based loyalty services business.

