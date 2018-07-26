Aimia (AIM) Given New C$4.30 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Aimia (TSE:AIM) had its price target raised by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$3.50 to C$4.30 in a report released on Thursday. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 22.86% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Aimia from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “c$2.59” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Aimia from C$2.00 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Aimia in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aimia currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$3.38.

Shares of Aimia traded up C$0.11, reaching C$3.50, during trading hours on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. 2,998,641 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 912,920. Aimia has a 12-month low of C$1.40 and a 12-month high of C$4.33.

Aimia (TSE:AIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$406.00 million for the quarter.

In other news, insider Mittleman Investment Managemen purchased 295,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.45 per share, with a total value of C$724,710.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 428,110 shares of company stock valued at $940,591 and have sold 17,325 shares valued at $29,762.

Aimia Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a data-driven marketing and loyalty analytics company worldwide. It operates through Coalitions, and Insights & Loyalty Solutions segments. The company owns and operates the Aeroplan Program, a coalition loyalty program in Canada, as well as non-platform based loyalty services business.

