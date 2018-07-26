AI Doctor (AIDOC) 1-Day Volume Reaches $1.05 Million

AI Doctor (CURRENCY:AIDOC) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 26th. One AI Doctor token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0226 or 0.00000275 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BCEX, Huobi, Bit-Z and OKEx. AI Doctor has a total market cap of $10.01 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of AI Doctor was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, AI Doctor has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get AI Doctor alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005620 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003913 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00012529 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012167 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000458 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.39 or 0.00418894 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00026230 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00159234 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00013870 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000925 BTC.

AI Doctor Token Profile

AI Doctor’s genesis date was December 17th, 2017. AI Doctor’s total supply is 777,777,777 tokens and its circulating supply is 443,333,332 tokens. The official website for AI Doctor is www.aidoc.me . AI Doctor’s official Twitter account is @AIDOCMe

AI Doctor Token Trading

AI Doctor can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Huobi, Allcoin, CoinBene, Bibox, Bit-Z, BCEX, BtcTrade.im and BitForex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AI Doctor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AI Doctor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AI Doctor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AI Doctor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AI Doctor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.