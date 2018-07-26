AGNC Investment (AGNC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02, Bloomberg Earnings reports. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 122.47% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $177.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. AGNC Investment’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

AGNC Investment traded up $0.23, hitting $19.48, during trading on Thursday, according to Marketbeat.com. The stock had a trading volume of 219,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,899,446. The company has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90 and a beta of -0.04. AGNC Investment has a 12 month low of $17.84 and a 12 month high of $21.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

The company also recently announced a jul 18 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 30th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.80%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “$19.11” rating in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.25 price objective (down previously from $21.25) on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Treasurer State of Michigan raised its holdings in AGNC Investment by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 14,105,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,882,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500,000 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,750,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,147,000 after purchasing an additional 96,471 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,475,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,907,000 after purchasing an additional 106,901 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,416,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,808,000 after purchasing an additional 101,373 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,331,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,188,000 after purchasing an additional 22,714 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.53% of the company’s stock.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

