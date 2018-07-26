Agios Pharmaceuticals (AGIO) Earns “Buy” Rating from SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks reiterated their buy rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) in a report released on Monday morning. They currently have a $123.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. They issued an overweight rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Cann restated a hold rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $95.00 price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $96.27.

Agios Pharmaceuticals opened at $85.00 on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $51.62 and a twelve month high of $99.82.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $8.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.93 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 822.32% and a negative return on equity of 61.70%. The company’s revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.56) EPS. analysts forecast that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Scott Biller sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $250,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,026,366. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven L. Hoerter sold 2,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total transaction of $200,039.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,039. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 158,499 shares of company stock worth $14,284,856. Company insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 369,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,125,000 after acquiring an additional 4,073 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $259,000. HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $306,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 150.7% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 106,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,106,000 after acquiring an additional 64,200 shares during the period. Finally, Sector Gamma AS purchased a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $3,353,000. 94.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer and rare genetic metabolic disorders in the United States. It is developing IDHIFA, a potent inhibitor of the mutated isocitrate dehydrogenase (IDH) 2 protein that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for patients with advanced hematologic malignancies with an IDH 2 mutation; Phase III clinical trial for patients with IDH2 mutant-positive acute myeloid leukemia (AML); Phase Ib frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML with an IDH2 or IDH1 mutation; and Phase I/II frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML.

