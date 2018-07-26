Agile Therapeutics Inc (AGRX) Insider Sells $89,588.40 in Stock

Agile Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGRX) insider Life Sciences Maste Perceptive sold 298,628 shares of Agile Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.30, for a total transaction of $89,588.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of Agile Therapeutics stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $0.30. 467,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,086. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.80. Agile Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $0.27 and a 1 year high of $5.60.
Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). equities research analysts expect that Agile Therapeutics Inc will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 113.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,920 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 20,654 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 66,426 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 29,995 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 145,070 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 55,937 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 313.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 366,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 277,600 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,355,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,623,000 after purchasing an additional 487,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.
About Agile Therapeutics
Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women. Its lead product candidate is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription combination hormonal contraceptive patch, which completed Phase III clinical trials.
