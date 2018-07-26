Agile Therapeutics Inc (AGRX) Insider Sells $89,588.40 in Stock

Agile Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGRX) insider Life Sciences Maste Perceptive sold 298,628 shares of Agile Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.30, for a total transaction of $89,588.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Agile Therapeutics stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $0.30. 467,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,086. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.80. Agile Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $0.27 and a 1 year high of $5.60.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). equities research analysts expect that Agile Therapeutics Inc will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AGRX shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Agile Therapeutics to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $8.00 price target on shares of Agile Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 113.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,920 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 20,654 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 66,426 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 29,995 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 145,070 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 55,937 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 313.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 366,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 277,600 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,355,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,623,000 after purchasing an additional 487,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

About Agile Therapeutics

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women. Its lead product candidate is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription combination hormonal contraceptive patch, which completed Phase III clinical trials.

